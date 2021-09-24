New Information Coming On Overdoses
(KFOR NEWS September 24, 2021) Later this morning (Friday), information will be released about overdoses in Lincoln and Lancaster County.
At 10:30, the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office will be joined by the State Patrol in a briefing at downtown police headquarters. KFOR NEWS will be there.
A month ago, Health Director, Pat Lopez, issued a health alert for the city because of the spike in overdoses. On August 20th, LPD said there were 141 reports of overdoses in Lincoln for the year, 50 of them happening in the prior 30 days.
