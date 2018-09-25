New Industrial Plant Will Also Fuel Clean Power Production

A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for the area’s newest large-scale industrial plant. Monolith Materials, a company headquartered in San Francisco, California, invested $50 Million in a plant to make carbon black, a powder used in plastic and rubber products. A by-product of the manufacturing process, hydrogen, will be burned at the Sheldon Station Power Plant to make electricity.

Governor Pete Ricketts, one of the speakers, saluted the company and the Nebraska Power District for their plan to create clean energy. “When you burn hydrogen, do you know what your emission is? Water. Water vapor. It’s completely clean burning.”

Ricketts also saluted Monolith for calling Lincoln its manufacturing headquarters, and creating 50 new jobs. “This is why we want to see this kind of investment: To be a state where companies like Monolith want to invest, so that our young people can find those career opportunities here in our State, and we can grow our State.”

