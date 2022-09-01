New Hiway-2 Traffic Pattern at Lincoln South Beltway East Interchange

(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) Weather permitting, beginning September 9, traffic at the east interchange of the Lincoln South Beltway will be moved into a new configuration using existing N-2 and a portion of the new east interchange between Yankee Hill Road and 134th Street, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).

N-2 traffic will be head-to-head using existing N-2 and using the new LSB Interchange. Eastbound traffic will use the new on-ramp to continue east along N-2. Westbound N-2 traffic will be routed down the off-ramp at the interchange and then proceed west on existing N-2. 120th St will remain closed south of the project as remaining phasing work is completed throughout the interchange.

Information regarding the Lincoln South Beltway can be found on the project website, ndot.info/LSB. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at ndot.info/TweetLSB and http://www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones and to buckle up.

