New Downtown Job Center to Open January 11

Lincoln, NE (January 6, 2023) The American Job Center (AJC) of Lancaster and Saunders Counties today announced its new location at 1330 “N” St. will open January 11. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

The current AJC location at 1111 “O” St., Suite 205, will permanently close at 5 p.m. January 10.

“The American Job Center provides an essential service to our business community by eliminating barriers to employment for workers and supporting the workforce needs of local employers,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “This new and improved facility builds economic opportunity in Lincoln.”

Dylan Wren, AJC Workforce Administrator, said the center served 4,547 job seekers during program year 2021. Plans to create the new location began in 2020.

“Lincoln has always been a place for hard-working people,” Wren said. “We’re excited to be able to better serve more people from a more visible and accessible location with expanded hours.”

Wren said the new center features a more family- and client-friendly design that includes natural light, children’s’ play area, breastfeeding room and phone booths that enable clients to make job-search calls privately. New conference and interview rooms allow clients to meet potential employers and career planners. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology such as free Wi-Fi, webcams, televisions and iPads, the rooms allow clients to interview for potential jobs in person or virtually.

The new center is accessible via four different bus routes. In addition to street parking, parking is available directly above the center. Joining AJC at the new location will be Equus Workforce Solutions, Job Corps, National Able Network, Nebraska Department of Labor, and Nebraska VR.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for February 23.