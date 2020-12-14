      Weather Alert

New Directed Health Measures Began Saturday in NE

Dec 14, 2020 @ 4:44am

(KFOR NEWS  December 14, 2020)  Governor Ricketts announced on Friday that the State is moving from the “orange” to “yellow” phase of its coronavirus pandemic response plan. As a result, the State of Nebraska issued new Directed Health Measures which took effect Saturday.

Moving from the “orange” to “yellow” phase involves the following DHM changes:
* Fan attendance at extracurricular activities, both school and club, is no longer limited to household members of participants.
* Parties at restaurants and bars remain limited to groups of 8 or less. Individuals must still be seated unless ordering food, using the restroom, or playing games. Six feet of separation between groups returns to a guidance.
* The maximum capacity for indoor gatherings goes from 25% to 50%.
* Only certain venues where people convene are considered “gatherings” under the State’s DHMs. Go to dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus and click on “Directed Health Measures” for details.
* Masks are recommended, rather than required, for establishments such as childcare centers, salons, barber shops, massage therapists, and body art studios.
* Elective surgeries can resume as long as a hospital keeps 10% of its capacity available to treat coronavirus patients.

