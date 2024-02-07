New Details Released From Tuesday’s Suspicious Package Call in North Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–After about three hours of investigation at the scene, things returned to normal at a north Lincoln strip mall early Tuesday evening where there was a heavy law enforcement and firefighter presence, following a report of a suspicious package.

According to Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian, a 40-year-old man dropped off a package at the UPS Store near 27th and Folkways that was addressed to the White House and said the box had plush toys inside. An employee saw religious words with “No Airmail” written on the package, which prompted an employee to call police and LFR.

The 40-year-old man who dropped off the package was seen peaking through the window, prompting the call to police. Bomb squad and LFR crews arrived at the scene and after about three hours, it was determined the package was not hazardous.