New Details Released by LPD into July 5 Deadly Shooting in SW Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 8)–Additional details into Friday night’s deadly shooting in southwest Lincoln were released by Lincoln Police on Monday, indicating this incident stemmed over a drug deal.

LPD Captain Ben Miller said through their investigation of surveillance video and interviews with witnesses, it was determined the victim, 25-year-old Francisco Javier Alvis of Lincoln, went to meet the suspect, 20-year-old Ge’Auveion Crayton of Lincoln, in the parking lot of Russ’s Market off of South Coddington and West “A” Street around 10pm Friday. Video showed the two men sitting in Alvis’ truck. Apparently, Alvis was meeting Crayton to deliver marijuana.

Captain Miller said the shooting happened inside Alvis’ truck before Alvis ran away to a maroon Jeep that arrived in the parking lot and he held onto the driver’s side door as it drove away. Alvis let go from the Jeep as it got close to the intersection of South Folsom Street and West “A” Street, where someone saw him with several gunshot wounds. Alvis was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. A fully loaded 9mm handgun that was on “safe” with no live round in the chamber was found on Alvis.

Meanwhile, Crayton got out of Alvis’ truck and drove off in a silver Jeep, which was the same vehicle he arrived in. A bullet hole was found in the driver’s side door of Alvis’ truck and investigators determined the gun was fired from inside in the direction of the driver’s seat. A spent 9mm shellcasing was found outside the truck and a single slug was found on the ground that was consistent with a 40-caliber handgun, according to Captain Miller. The maroon Jeep also had a single bullet hole in the driver’s door.

Crayton was soon developed as a suspect and officers showed up to a home near 25th and Holdrege on Saturday evening, where he was taken into custody without incident. A search warrant led to live rounds that fit the calibers found at the scene and a handgun magazine. Crayton was arrested for first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Captain Miller says investigators do not believe there is any ongoing threat to public safety. The investigation is continuing with digital evidence review and witness interviews. Those with information can call LPD’s non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.