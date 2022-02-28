New Details In Early Morning Fire At Shadow Brook Farms
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 28)–The cause of a large fire early Monday morning southwest of Lincoln remains under investigation.
Around 4:30am, the call came in from 2201 West Denton Road, where Shadow Brook Farms Country Market is located. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Captain Tom Brookhouser says the fire destroyed the building, with the loss estimated at $200,000. Brookhouser says a 37-year-old man living there suffered burns to his hands and face, but those injuries are not life-threatening.
The house on the poperty was not damaged.