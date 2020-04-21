New Dashboard Provides Latest COVID-19 Data
Lincoln, NE (April 20, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Monday unveiled a new online dashboard with the latest information on COVID-19 as compiled by the Health Department. The new dashboard is available at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov and will be updated at least once a day.
“We want to provide the most accurate, reliable and timely information to our community about the spread of COVID-19 in Lincoln and Lancaster County so residents can make important decisions to protect their health and the health of their families,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “Our new local COVID-19 data dashboard summarizes the status of the disease in our community. It is an evolving dashboard, with additional components to be added in the coming weeks, but we want to unveil it today so the public can begin to count on it as another trusted source of information.”
The Mayor thanked Raju Kakarlapudi, LLCHD Epidemiologist, and his team for their work on the dashboard. It provides the public with the following information:
- The number of lab-confirmed cases in Lancaster County and the number of deaths
- The number of lab-confirmed cases by week
- A geographic distribution of cases in Lancaster County
- The number of total tests conducted and the number of tests conducted by week
- The positivity rate
- The number of lab-confirmed cases by sex and age group
- The types of exposures — community acquired, direct contact, travel and unknown
LLCHD Interim Health Director Pat Lopez said officials anticipate that most of the cases moving forward are expected to be community acquired. “We should assume there is legitimate risk of exposure any time we are out in a public space where other people are present,” Lopez said. “That’s why all of us should stay home as much as possible to prevent the spread of the virus. Although the risk of severe illness may be different for everyone, anyone can get and spread COVID-19.”
