New Damage Estimates From Sunday Morning Fire At Office Building
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 3)–An update to the arson fire that happened early Sunday morning at 601 South 12th Street, during rioting that was occurring at the time.
On Wednesday, Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist said that further analysis of that fire has now determined the total damage amount to be $1-million to contents and building. Originally, the damage estimate was around $200,000.
Crist said the fire was deemed to be an arson and part of the violence that broke out from a peaceful protest late Saturday night into Sunday morning at the Hall of Justice.