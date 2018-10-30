New D-Town Master Plan Revealed

Downtown Lincoln is thriving. $1.3 billion has been invested in downtown Lincoln from 2006 to 2015 and there is more than 9 million square feet of occupied commercial space downtown. That’s a look back. Tuesday night in The Railyard, city leaders look into the future by unveiling the city’s new Downtown Master Plan. An open house is planned from 6:30 to 8 in The Railyard using The Cube to reveal details of the Master Plan. City staff will be there to take comments and answer questions. After it’s through, you’ll be asked to take an online survey to let the city know your thoughts.