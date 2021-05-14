New COVID Variant Found In Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS May 14, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) has confirmed its first case of a COVID-19 variant strain called B.1.617 first identified in India. The variant was detected through special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. Information obtained early in the investigation shows the case was linked to international travelers.
LLCHD is working closely with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) as it continues the investigation. Variants can spread more easily and quickly, and they can lead to more cases of COVID-19. LLCHD continues to urge people to get vaccinated if they haven’t already. Vaccination provides protection against the virus, prevents illness, and helps control the transmission of COVID-19 and its variants in our community.
International travelers should seek testing within three to five days after returning to Nebraska.
A total of 106 COVID-19 cases of variants have been identified in Lancaster County.
READ MORE: University Planning For 90,000 Fans In Memorial Stadium For Garth Brooks Concert