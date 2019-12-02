New Committee Wants To Delay South Lincoln Roundabout

(KFOR NEWS December 2, 2019) A new committee has been born to oppose moving forward right away with the roundabout at the 14th and Warlick intersection in south Lincoln. “Sensible Streets for Lincoln” announces at 10 o’clock Monday morning how it plans to delay the project. On November 4th, the City Council voted 4-to-3 to deny delaying the $36 million project so as not to conflict with traffic detours caused by simultaneous construction of the South Beltway.
