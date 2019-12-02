      Weather Alert

New Committee Wants To Delay South Lincoln Roundabout

Dec 2, 2019 @ 5:17am

(KFOR NEWS  December 2, 2019)  A new committee has been born to oppose moving forward right away with the roundabout at the 14th and Warlick intersection in south Lincoln. “Sensible Streets for Lincoln” announces at 10 o’clock Monday morning how it plans to delay the project.  On November 4th, the City Council voted 4-to-3 to deny delaying the $36 million project so as not to conflict with traffic detours caused by simultaneous construction of the South Beltway.

READ MORE:  Mid-America Business Survey lowest in 3 years

Blaze Events
Vampire Weekend
3 months ago
Hella Mega Tour
3 months ago
Fitz and the Tantrums
2 months ago
KISS
3 weeks ago
Blaze BDay Bash 2020!
1 month ago