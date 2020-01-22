New Children & Family Services Director Announced

LINCOLN-(KFOR Jan. 22)-Gov. Ricketts announced Wednesday the appointment of Stephanie Beasley as the next Director of Children and Family Services (CFS) Division for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). Beasley currently works as the Chief Operating Officer of Adult & Child Health serving central Indiana.
Beasley is a graduate of Indiana University where she received her Bachelor of Science in in Criminal Justice and Sociology and her Master of Social Work. During her 13 years of service in Indiana, she oversaw programs in independent living, foster care, special needs adoptions, policy, quality assurance and was lead for the Indiana Child and Family Services Review. She later served as the Director of Child Welfare for Marion County (Indianapolis) and then was the Deputy Director for Field Operations leading the provision of child welfare services in 92 counties.
“Stephanie is a real find for us,” said DHHS CEO Dannette R. Smith. “I am confident that she will be able to quickly integrate with the team and provide valuable insight and oversight to CFS.”
Beasley’s first day as CFS Director will be February 24, 2020.
