New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported Saturday
Mayor Leirion Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 36 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln on Saturday, bringing the community total to 1,329. This comes after a news release on Friday from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two more state prisons employees have tested positive this week for the virus, bringing the total systemwide to 18.
However, Lincoln’s Covid-19 Risk Dial dropped into the “Moderate” range also on Friday, indicating the possibility of spreading the virus.“For the first time, we have had three consecutive weeks of decreasing numbers of positive cases” said City-County Health Director Pat Lopez. The risk of becoming infected with the disease still exists though according to Lopez. Currently there are 15,508 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska with 196 related deaths, and also 7,957 recoveries from the virus.
