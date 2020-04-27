New Cases Of COVID-19 Brings Total To 150 In Lincoln
LINCOLN–(News Release/KFOR Apr. 27)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 10 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today. With today’s 10 cases, seven cases reported Saturday, six cases reported early Sunday and 14 additional cases confirmed late Sunday, the community total is now 150.
A data dashboard at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov includes the following information:
- The number of lab-confirmed cases by week
- A geographic distribution of cases in Lancaster County
- The number of total tests conducted and the number of tests conducted by week
- The positivity rate
- The number of lab-confirmed cases by sex and age group
- The types of exposures – community acquired, direct contact, travel, and unknown
The website also has a link to the state dashboard.
The Mayor and LLCHD will hold a briefing at 3:30 p.m. TODAY, Monday, April 27. The briefing will be aired live on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Those who experience these symptoms are urged to access drive-through testing offered by Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Residents begin this process with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com.
If testing is recommended, individuals will be given an order and referred to one of the testing sites. Only those with an order and referral from Bryan Health or CHI Health St. Elizabeth, or an order from their doctor are permitted at the drive-through sites. Those who need assistance may contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006.
The latest information on local coronavirus response is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.