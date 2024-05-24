NEW Breaking Benjamin

Breaking Benjamin has new music coming.

In a new interview, guitarist Jasen Rauch said, “We’ve got about four [songs] done. We’re kind of taking a summer break right now up until — we go out with Staind in September. And so between now and then, we’re really looking at wrapping the stuff up and having some new music out for that tour.”

He went on to say, “As far as album release, it’s a little out of our hands. Because it’s later in the year, it might be pushed back till next year, just because December, everything shuts down, and you wanna get the momentum that you can. So hopefully we’ll have a tour wrapped around that as well with the release. But, yeah, new music this year, for sure.”

One of my fav tracks below!