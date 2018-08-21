New Analysis Finds Nebraska is the 26th Freest State in America

Washington, D.C. — Today the Cato Institute released the latest edition of Freedom in the 50 States, which ranks each U.S. state by how its public policies promote freedom in the fiscal, regulatory, and personal freedom spheres. To determine these rankings, authors William Ruger and Jason Sorensexamine state and local government intervention across a range of more than 230 policy variables — from taxation to debt, eminent domain laws to occupational licensing, and drug policy to educational choice. Ruger and Sorens score all 50 states on their overall respect for individual freedom, and also on their respect for three separate dimensions of freedom: fiscal policy and regulatory policy (which are combined to create the economic freedom score) and personal freedom. The index ranks Nebraska as the 26th freest in the nation in the overall rankings. By individual category, Nebraska scores 44th in fiscal policy, 2nd in regulatory policy, and 26th in personal freedom. You can view the state’s full rankings, a descriptive analysis of its freedom situation, and policy recommendations to increase its freedom rankings at www.freedominthe50states.org/ overall/nebraska. Like other Great Plains states, Nebraska has usually had very good regulatory policy. It benefited from the commodity boom, federal farm subsidies, and its own policy regime during the 2000s and early 2010s, posting one of the highest growth rates in the country. However, it has lagged Colorado, Wyoming, and Iowa since 2011. Nebraska is relatively fiscally decentralized but relatively high-taxed, with somewhat lower-than-average state tax revenues (about 5.1 percent of adjusted personal income, a drop from 6 percent in FY 2006) and higher-than-average local tax revenues (5.1 percent of income). Nebraskans do not have much choice of local governments, limiting the benefits of this approach—the state has only 0.44 effective competing jurisdictions per 100 square miles. Debt, assets, and public employment are about average, while government GDP share is higher than average. Nebraska does very well on the most important regulatory policy category, land-use and environmental freedom. However, it has not done much to check eminent domain for private gain. On labor policy it is above average because of a right-to-work law and flexible workers’ compensation funding rules, but it enacted a high minimum wage in 2014. Nebraska is only middling on criminal justice policy. Incarceration rates have generally been low, but they have increased over time. Drug and victimless crime arrests, by contrast, have been high, but they have come down over time (though drug arrests are spiking now). Like other states with the ballot initiative, the nonsmoking majority of Nebraska has foisted on private business owners fully comprehensive smoking bans, but tobacco taxes are below average. Most of Nebraska’s lower scores on firearms policies come from special provisions for Omaha or general lack of preemption. To improve on its freedom rankings, the authors suggest several remedies, including: cutting spending on education, which is far higher than average, especially spending on salaries;

Trimming utilities sales and income taxes;

repealing the certificate-of-need requirement for hospital construction. In 2016 this move would have raised Nebraska to first place in regulatory freedom and to 28th (from 30th) on economic freedom;

preempting local regulation of firearms sales, possession, and carrying. Even South Dakota–like gun laws, hardly outside the regional mainstream, would have raised Nebraska six places on personal freedom and two places on overall freedom in 2016. “Measuring freedom is important because freedom is valuable to people,” write Ruger and Sorens. “State and local governments ought to respect basic rights and liberties, such as the right to practice an honest trade or the right to make lifetime partnership contracts, whether or not respecting these rights ‘maximizes utility.’ Even minor infringements on freedom can erode the respect for fundamental principles that underlie our liberties. This index measures the extent to which states respect or disrespect these basic rights and liberties; in doing so, it captures a range of policies that threaten to chip away at the liberties we enjoy.” Nationally, Florida, New Hampshire, Indiana, Colorado, and Nevada sit at the top of the rankings. New York again has the dishonor of being the least free state, preceded by Hawaii, California, New Jersey, and Vermont. Freedom in the 50 States was the first index to measure both economic and personal freedom and remains the only index to do so at the state level. In addition to providing the latest rankings for 2016, this edition for the first time provides freedom scores for all years since 2000. You can view overall rankings and see how each state performs in a variety of categories at www.Freedominthe50States. org.