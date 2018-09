I know what your thinking. What album coming out could possibly peak my interest? I’m here to tell you what’s on the up and up!

Sept. 24th, 2018

Shim- Shim: The Former Lead singer of Sick Puppies is going solo.

Thrice- Palms: They have been playing awhile now. This is the bands 10th Studio Album.

Sept. 28th, 2018

Beartooth- Disease: I’m very excited for this album. All of the tracks I’ve heard so far are gold. What do you guys think of the title track?

Starset- Vessels