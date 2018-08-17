Nevada Prison Officials Pay Attention To NE Execution

Nevada state attorneys argued this week that Nebraska’s four-drug combination included a sedative, the synthetic opioid fentanyl and a paralytic agent like Nevada plans to use. Nebraska also used a heart-stopping drug, potassium chloride, in Tuesday’s execution of condemned killer Carey Dean Moore.

The Nevada Supreme Court is scheduling fast-track oral arguments about the stalled execution of a death-row inmate whose lethal injection is being challenged by pharmaceutical companies that don’t want their drugs used. Three justices on Thursday also granted drug company Sandoz Inc. entry to the case as a “friend of the court” participant at the Sept. 12 hearing. The court panel lifted a temporary hold on legal proceedings in state court in Las Vegas about the twice-postponed execution of Scott Raymond Dozier. But it was not immediately clear if lower court hearings would be held before the Supreme Court hears from drug companies Alvogen, Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Sandoz. The makers of a sedative, the powerful opioid fentanyl and a muscle paralytic drug accuse the state of improperly obtaining their products.

