NEST $1,000 Farm Fun Photo Drawing Begins
Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante and First National Bank of Omaha announced, Thursday, the sixth annual NEST on the Farm Fun Photo $1,000 Drawing.
Launched on Thursday at the 2020 Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference, the Drawing will be open to submissions from Nebraska residents now through May 15, 2020.
To enter, participants are encouraged to submit a farm-themed photo taken of or by a child 13 years old or younger as of May 15, 2020, along with a short caption. Six randomly selected winners will each receive a $1,000 contribution to a NEST 529 College Savings Plan account.
“As Nebraskans, our agricultural roots teach us the values of hard work, perseverance, collaboration and creative thinking,” said Treasurer Murante. “The NEST on the Farm Fun Photo $1,000 Drawing is a fun opportunity to celebrate what unites us as Nebraskans, while encouraging families to set sights on their loved ones’ academic futures.”
Submissions to the NEST on the Farm Fun Photo $1,000 Drawing will be sorted into six Drawing Groups, determined by age and Nebraska Congressional District. One winner will then be selected at random from each group. Submissions can be made via mail or online at NEST529.com/scholarships.
READ MORE: Lincoln City Councilman Announces Town Hall Meeting For Future Road Projects