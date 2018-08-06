Neighbors Report Gunfire in North Lincoln Sunday Night

No injuries were reported – just a damaged Chevy Tahoe caught in the crossfire Sunday night when five to six men were reportedly running around a parking lot, shooting at each other.

Lincoln Police say neighbors reported hearing around 20 gunshots near 14th and Adams around 9 p.m. and described the men as black and all wearing white t-shirts. They say some of the men then got in an SUV and left the parking lot.

Officers located a parked vehicle in the area with three bullet holes. They believe the vehicle was not intentionally involved in the shooting. Officers located 10 casings from two different sized handguns.

