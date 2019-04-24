Neighborhood Leaders Endorse Gaylor Baird

Eleven past and present neighborhood association leaders from across the community endorsed Democrat Leirion Gaylor Baird for Mayor on the May 7th ballot. The group’s statement said that Gaylor Baird’s commitment to investing in continued improvements needed to support core neighborhoods made her the best choice to be the next Mayor of Lincoln.

“As a City Councilperson, Gaylor Baird has championed support for the parks, pools and libraries that enhance our quality of life in Lincoln,” said former City Councilwoman Patte Newman. “Not only that, but she created a new, innovative program that will leverage partnerships with private donors to develop and improve parks projects throughout the City.” The Parks Community Challenge Grant fund, approved in the most recent city budget, provides $1 million to match other donations, which will speed up the ability of the City to address long-standing capital improvement needs.

In addition, the group said that Gaylor Baird’s commitment to ensuring the vast majority of the new ¼-cent sales tax for road maintenance and repair be spent in residential areas, is critical. “The need for new revenue sources to fix our local streets has been documented through the Citizens Transportation Task Force. Gaylor Baird recognizes the City’s backlog of street projects that facilitate the movement of people and families to their jobs, homes, schools and services needs to be addressed now,” said Justin Carlson.

The group included:

Jennifer Brinkman, Past President, East Campus Community Organization

Jon Carlson, Past President, Near South Neighborhood Association,

Justin Carlson, Past President, Country Club Neighborhood Association

Mike DeKalb, Past President, University Place Community Organization

Curt Donaldson, President, Hartley Neighborhood Association

Anna Eickholt, President, Country Club Neighborhood Association

Fred Freytag, Past President, Witherbee Neighborhood Association

Kitty Fynbu, Past President, Irvingdale Neighborhood Association

Dan Marvin, Past President, Country Club Neighborhood Association

Patte Newman, Past President, Eastridge Neighborhood Association

Larry Zink, Past President, University Place Community Organization