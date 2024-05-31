Nebraska’s U.S. Senators Issue Statements Following President Trump’s Hush Money Case Conviction

Sens. Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts (R)-Neb. (Courtesy of the U.S. Senate)

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 30)–Both of Nebraska’s U.S. Republican Senators are reacting to the hush money conviction of former President Trump.

Senator Deb Fischer said in a statement the trial and outcome were “carefully manufactured for political retribution” and went on to say she expects the conviction to be overturned.

Senator Pete Ricketts weighed in, saying “It is terrifying to see an institution so central to our republic taken over by activists trying to manipulate the democratic process. This trial has undermined American confidence in our judicial system.”

