Nebraska’s U.S. Attorney Resigns
(KFOR NEWS February 11, 2021) – Nebraska’s U.S. Attorney, Joe Kelly, has submitted his resignation.
In a letter Wednesday, Kelly noted that Justice Department and President Biden had asked for the resignations of all U.S. attorneys by the end of February to allow the new administration to begin the process of replacing the political appointees.
Kelly was the top prosecutor for Lancaster County in 2017 when he was appointed U.S. attorney by then-President Trump and confirmed to the position in the U.S. Senate. Kelly’s resignation is effective Feb. 28th.
