Nebraska’s Spring Football Game Time Has Been Announced

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 25)–Fans wanting to attend Nebraska’s spring football game on April 27 may have to plan on having breakfast at the tailgate, as the kickoff time will be at 11am at Memorial Stadium.

That announcement coming from Husker Athletic Director Trev Alberts on the Husker Sports Network Wednesday night. Alberts said the early kickoff will give fans a chance to also go see Husker baseball and softball in action later that same day here in Lincoln.

Tickets for the spring game go on sale for season ticket holders on February 6 and the general public on February 7. Tickets for the general public will go for $15 dollars, while high school students and younger will be for just $5.