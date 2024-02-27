Nebraska’s Secretary of State Releases Presidential Candidate Names on May 14 Primary Ballot

LINCOLN–(KFOR/News ReleaseFeb. 27)–The list of presidential candidates for Nebraska’s statewide primary election on May 14 has been released by the Secretary of State’s office.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Bob Evnen listed current President Joe Biden and Dean Phillips as the Democratic Party candidates. On the Republican Party ballot, it’s Nikki Haley, Perry Johnson (by petition) and former President Donald Trump. The Libertarian Party candidates include Charles Ballay, Jacob Hornberger, Lars Mapstead, Chase Russell Oliver, Michael Rectenwald and Mike ter Maat.

While no presidential candidates were recognized for the Legal Marijuana NOW Party, interested individuals can petition onto the ballot.

Nebraska law states the Secretary of State must place the names of candidates:

Who are presented by petition of their supporters, or

Who have been determined by the Secretary of State to be generally advocated or recognized as candidates in national news media throughout the United States.

Listed candidates who wish to remove their names from the ballot have until March 11, 2024, to file an affidavit with the Secretary of State. March 14, 2024, is the last day for partisan presidential candidates who are not listed to file for the primary via petition. By the statutory deadline of March 22, 2024, the Secretary of State will certify the statewide primary ballot. For more information and a list of statewide candidates, visit the Secretary of State’s website: sos.nebraska.gov.

As an additional reminder for voters, Nebraska’s new voter ID law will take effect for the May 14, 2024, statewide primary. Information on voting procedures and acceptable IDs can be found at voterID.nebraska.gov.