Nebraska’s Prison System Faces Overcrowding Emergency
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 25)–Nebraska’s prison system, as of Thursday, is at 151% over capacity and an overcrowding emergency will likely be declared July 1. That emergency would set off a process of possibly releasing people, until the prison system is down to 125% of design capacity, according to a state law.
Frakes said on Thursday that mass release will not be an option.
“NDCS is committed to public safety. We’re part of the continuum that makes up the criminal justice system,” Frakes said.
Nebraska Board of Parole chairperson Roslyn Cotton also spoke, saying that the board will increase the number of inmates that it sees, and it will accelerate the parole review process. Cotton said they will immediately consider and reconsider offenders who are eligible for parole and who are willing to go through the necessary steps to be released.
“This will give individuals hope and an opportunity to start preparing for transition,” Cotton said.
Frakes briefly talked about the possibility of building a new prison in Nebraska, saying a request for information for the building of such a facility was put out earlier this year. Frakes said this would help with overcrowding capacity. The location, size, or timeline of the proposed facility are not known at this time.
No other details on how the state plans to get the overcrowding capacity under 125 percent in the near future. More than 5,400 people are in Nebraska’s correctional system.