Nebraska’s Most Googled Symptoms Sounds Frustrating

According to the latest report from MedicareHealthPlans.com, Nebraskans were googling “signs of low testosterone” more than any other symptom over the past year.

Report highlights: The most googled symptom in the United States was stress.

South Dakotans want to know what the location of their headaches mean, and they’re looking to a chart for answers.

South Carolina and Wisconsin are concerned about the color of their poop.

Oklahoma residents are looking ahead to find out what the symptoms of the 2018 round of the flu will look like.

Idaho is googling E.coli symptoms, which lines up with our earlier findings on the overall medical conditions people google most. These findings make sense given that the state was “hit hard” by an outbreak of the bacterial infection this past year.

Morning sickness was the most googled symptom in Utah, which is also the state with the second-highest number of babies born each year.

Loss of sleep was the most googled symptom in New York, which is the home of “The City That Never Sleeps.”

Vermont residents didn’t have a full-on runny nose or even a little congestion. They were more concerned with a serious case of the “sniffles.”

In Alaska, home to the Alaskan Lumberjack Show, people are googling snoring. We guess they really do saw a lot of logs up there. You can view the entire report here: https://www. medicarehealthplans.com/news/ googled-medical-symptoms- state/

