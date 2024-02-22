Nebraska’s Men’s Basketball Game Sunday vs. Minnesota is a Sell Out

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Feb. 22)–The Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office announced Thursday morning that Sunday’s Husker men’s basketball game against Minnesota is sold out.

It will be the third consecutive sellout for the Huskers this month, as the Huskers are 19-8 on the season following Wednesday’s 85-70 win at Indiana. Tipoff for Sunday’s NU-Minnesota game is at 5:30 p.m. on BTN. There are approximately 500 tickets in the 300 Level remain for the Senior Night game against Rutgers on Sunday, March 3.

Ticket information can be found at huskers.com.