Nebraska’s Leading Economic Indicator Rises 0.58% in June

LINCOLN–(UNL July 26)Nebraska’s leading economic indicator increased in June, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. The indicator, designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, rose 0.58%.

“The monthly report confirms the Nebraska economy will grow through the end of the year,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research, department chair and K.H. Nelson College Professor of Economics.

The six components of the indicator are business expectations, building permits for single-family homes, airline passenger counts, initial claims for unemployment insurance, the value of the U.S. dollar and manufacturing hours worked. Two components improved significantly during June.

“Nebraska manufacturing hours worked grew again, as Nebraska continues to benefit from strong demand for food products and U.S. manufacturing activity continues to improve,” Thompson said.

Business expectations also were positive. Respondents to the June Survey of Nebraska Business reported plans to increase sales and employment over the next six months.

There also were small increases in airline passenger counts and building permits for single-family homes during the month.

The full report and a technical report describing the indicators are available at the Bureau of Business Research website, https://bbr.unl.edu.