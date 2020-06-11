Nebraska’s Innovation Campus And Ethanol Producer Green Plains Recognized For Producing Hand Sanitizer
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 11)–With June declared renewable fuels month in Nebraska, Governor Pete Ricketts on Thursday afternoon talked about an effort between the University of Nebraska’s Innovation Campus and ethanol producer, Green Plains, Inc. in York, to make hand sanitizer and distribute it across the state and nationwide.
“We know hand sanitizer has been in short supply and the University and Green Plains has been working together to make this happen,” said Governor Ricketts during a news conference inside the Governor’s Hearing Room at the State Capitol.
So far, 110,000 gallons of hand sanitizer has already been made. University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said shipments of the hand sanitizer has already been sent to local chambers of commerce and distributing to local businesses and organizations. Now, sanitizer is being sent to meatpacking communities. Carter says they’ll be sending the sanitizer to daycares and Nebraska schools.
“We know we’re helping everyone and this also helps our rural economies,” added Green Plains Inc. CEO Todd Becker.
Right now their products are being shipped all over the world to help for use in cleaning supplies.