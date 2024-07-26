Nebraska’s High Court Upholds the ‘Let Them Grow Act’

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 26)–The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday upheld LB 574, which was signed into law in 2023 and banned abortions after 12 weeks and outlawed irreversible sex change surgeries for children. It’s also known as the “Let Them Grow Act.”

Governor Pillen issued a statement, saying “I am grateful for the court’s thorough and well-reasoned opinion upholding these important protections for life and children in Nebraska.”

Pillen also noted he and supporters of LB 574 “worked overtime” to make the bill happen and thanked Attorney General Mike Hilgers’ office for the work done to defend the bill in court.