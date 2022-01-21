Nebraskans urged to visit primary care providers, urgent care clinics or local health departments for COVID-19 testing; not hospital emergency departments
LINCOLN, NEB. (January 21, 2022) — Nebraska’s hospitals are facing unprecedented demands on services as a result of the ongoing pandemic. In addition, emergency rooms are seeing increased visits, especially those seeking COVID-19 tests. Emergency rooms, by law, cannot deny medical care; once a patient arrives they cannot be turned away — even if the treatment sought is not a true emergency.
“Due to the high demands on our hospital emergency rooms, we highly recommend you visit your nearest urgent care if you have mild symptoms,” said Jeremy Nordquist, President, Nebraska Hospital Association. “If you have a cold and you’re simply looking for a COVID-19 test, your primary medical provider or nearest urgent care are better options for this need.”
Nebraskans should contact their primary health care provider, an urgent care clinic, dedicated community testing site or purchase an at-home rapid test rather than visit an emergency room for COVID-19 testing.
Also, earlier this week, the federal government launched a program that will send four free at-home tests by the end of January to all residential addresses that request them.