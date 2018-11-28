Nebraskans Search for Holiday Stress Reduction

Do last-minute gift buying, traveling, and entertaining threaten to turn your holiday spirit from jolly to jaded? Then there’s wrapping up any big projects at work before the end of the year (and wrapping up presents) during shorter, colder days to accomplish it all, and the holidays become a recipe for more than just good cheer. They become the most stressful time of year.

That is, if 2017‘s December spike in Google searches for stress-related terms is any indication.

More than a third of Americans have gone online to self-diagnose symptoms,1 and terms like “psychological stress,” “anxiety disorder,” “stress relief,” and “stress reduction” are common mental health search terms.

Holiday stress isn’t anything new. A 2006 study conducted by the American Psychology Association (APA) found that 36% of Americans experience heightened stress during the holidays.2 The study also found that women and lower-middle-class Americans were hit hardest.

But what about location? Does your location make you likely to stress out this holiday season? We decided to explore that question with the help of—you guessed it—our good friend Google.

Key findings

While our list reveals which states’ residents are searching for stress-related terms, that doesn’t mean folks living there are more or less stressed than others. Still, if you’re feeling the pressure to cook, travel, host celebrations, or leave work in time to fit in some last-minute gift shopping, it’s good to know you’re not alone.