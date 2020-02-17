Nebraskans Likely To Need Fridge Repairs in 2020
KFOR NEWS February 17, 2020) Consumer Affairs surveyed consumers to see the most common home repairs made last year. Based on that data and other relevant metrics to predict which states are likely to make the most home repairs in 2020, Consumer Affairs determined Nebraska is tied with Tennessee and Virginia for states most likely to need refrigerator repairs in 2020.
Based on nearly 800 respondents in 2019, the most common home repairs were:
READ MORE: Lincoln man killed in head-on crash south of Lincoln.