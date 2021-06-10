Nebraskans Googling Ireland The Most This Year

As most international flight traffic came to a halt in March 2020, thousands of vacations to European destinations were canceled. Passports were stuffed back into drawers, bags were unpacked, and American travelers were forced to wait for the green light from country officials that would signal a safe and permissible journey overseas. Now that COVID-19 vaccinations are available to adults and teens in the U.S., international travel is set to make its slow return.
The European Union (E.U.) recently announced a proposal that would allow nonessential travel for fully vaccinated Americans to resume as early as this summer. With this news, a sense of wanderlust reignited for many U.S. residents who are eager to explore Europe’s various vacation destinations. Given that Americans travel to countries in Western Europe most frequently, SYKES analyzed which of those nations produced the highest search volumes from January to May 2021.
Using Google Trends data, SYKES also determined which states were most interested in traveling abroad.