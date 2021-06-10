      Weather Alert

Nebraskans Googling Ireland The Most This Year

Jun 10, 2021 @ 4:34am

(KFOR NEWS  June 10, 2021)  With the Husker football team scheduled to open the 2022 season playing Northwestern in Dublin on August 27, 2022, it’s no surprise that the information processing website, SYKES, found  Ireland is the most searched for travel destination for Nebraskans.
As most international flight traffic came to a halt in March 2020, thousands of vacations to European destinations were canceled.  Passports were stuffed back into drawers, bags were unpacked, and American travelers were forced to wait for the green light from country officials that would signal a safe and permissible journey overseas.  Now that COVID-19 vaccinations are available to adults and teens in the U.S., international travel is set to make its slow return.
The European Union (E.U.) recently announced a proposal that would allow nonessential travel for fully vaccinated Americans to resume as early as this summer.  With this news, a sense of wanderlust reignited for many U.S. residents who are eager to explore Europe’s various vacation destinations.  Given that Americans travel to countries in Western Europe most frequently, SYKES analyzed which of those nations produced the highest search volumes from January to May 2021.
Using Google Trends data, SYKES also determined which states were most interested in traveling abroad.

Many eager travelers are ready to meet Europe’s potential travel requirements.  In an April survey on which state’s residents were ready to travel post-COVID, SYKES found that 60% of Americans were in favor of requiring a “vaccine passport,” or proof of vaccination to travel abroad, while 50% would feel comfortable traveling overseas once vaccinated.

Americans are also largely in favor of requiring vaccinations for those visiting the States.  In a November 2020 report on vaccine perceptions, 72% said they believed that the U.S. should also require proof of vaccination for foreign travelers entering the country.

READ MORE:   COVID Vaccination Clinics In Lincoln

Connect With Us Listen To Us On