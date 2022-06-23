Nebraskans For Medical Marijuana Campaigning For Signatures
(KFOR NEWS June 23, 2022) (WOWT) An update Wednesday from Nebraskans For Medical Marijuana. The citizens group needs 50,000 signatures in the next 2 weeks. The group has gathered 120,000 signatures on 2 petitions. The turn-in deadline is July 7th.
After several failed attempts at convincing Nebraska lawmakers to allow medical marijuana and the Nebraska Supreme Court overturning the last initiative, families believe the petition is now or never. Nicole Hochstein of Papillion said Wednesday, “We have been pleading for help in this state for far too long. Just yesterday we found out a second brain surgery has been decided by doctors as the best option. They will split his brain apart. If he were in one of 47 other states, he would have the option to try an oil underneath his tongue to help with seizures. That’s not an option here.”
One petition requires the Legislature to enact new statutes protecting doctors who recommend and patients who possess or use medical cannabis from criminal penalty. The second petition requires lawmakers to pass legislation creating a regulatory framework that protects private entities that produce and supply medical cannabis.
Gov. Ricketts has been one of the most vocal opponents for years, arguing that states that legalize marijuana either outright or medically, see a human toll, including devastating impacts on kids.
