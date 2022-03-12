Nebraska Woman Found Not Guilty In 2020 Shooting Death
(AP News Lexington NE March 12, 2022) An Omaha woman who shot and killed her husband on Interstate 80 in 2020 has been found not guilty of murder. KETV-TV reports a Dawson County jury on Friday acquitted Kathleen Jourdan of second-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Joshua Jourdan. Kathleen Jourdan admitted shooting her husband near Cozad in June 2020. But she said she acted in self-defense after suffering years of abuse. The couple’s two children were in the vehicle when the shooting occurred but were not hurt. She testified in court that she didn’t report the earlier abuse because she was afraid she would lose her children if she did.