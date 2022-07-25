      Weather Alert

Nebraska With 9th Best School System In America

Jul 25, 2022 @ 12:19pm

(KFOR NEWS  July 25, 2022)   With the gaps in test scores between low-poverty and high-poverty elementary schools growing by 15% to 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website, WalletHub, has released its report on 2022’s States with the Best & Worst School Systems, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.

In order to determine the best school systems in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of quality and safety. The data set ranges from pupil-teacher ratio and dropout rate to median standardized-test scores.

Quality & Safety of Schools in Nebraska (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

  • 9th – Math Test Scores
  • 18th – Reading Test Scores
  • 16th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio
  • 2nd – Median SAT Score
  • 2nd – % of Licensed/Certified Public K–12 Teachers
  • 12th – Dropout Rate
  • 29th – Bullying Incidence Rate
  • 1st – Existence of Digital Learning Plan

For the full report, please visit:  https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-best-schools/5335

