Nebraska Welcomes Robert Lawson as State Conservationist
(KFOR NEWS February 9, 2022) The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is pleased to announce Robert Lawson as the Nebraska State Conservationist. He will began serving in this position on Feb. 13.
Lawson follows Craig Derickson, who served as Nebraska State Conservationist for 10 years. Derickson retired on Dec. 31, 2020, after 35 years of federal service.
Upon Derickson’s retirement, Jeff Vander Wilt, Britt Weiser, John Wilson, and Stacy Riley acted as Nebraska’s State Conservationist over the past 13 months.
Lawson has worked with NRCS for 18 years. He has served in several NRCS field offices in Iowa and Illinois, and in leadership positions with NRCS in Indiana and Wisconsin.
Lawson grew up on a family farm in southeast Iowa. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Public Service and Administration at Iowa State University.
Lawson said, “I have a life-long passion for land conservation. It has been a pleasure to serve farmers and ranchers throughout the Midwest. I look forward to helping Nebraska NRCS continue its mission of “Helping People Help the Land.”
NRCS provides farmers and ranchers with financial and technical assistance to voluntarily put conservation on the ground, helping improve agricultural operations and the environment. For more information about NRCS and the programs and services it provides, visit www.ne.nrcs.usda.gov.
