Nebraska Unemployment Reaches New Low
Lincoln, NE (September 17, 2021) Nebraska’s unemployment rate for August of 2.2% was the nation’s lowest, and the lowest on record for the state. The State Department of Labor said Friday the August rate was down slightly from July’s rate of 2.3%.
Nonfarm employment in August stood at 1.019 million. The national unemployment rate for August was 5.2%.
Lincoln’s jobless rate was even lower at 1.7%.
Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following release of the unemployment figures.
“Nebraska’s unemployment rate continues to be the lowest in the nation and has now reached a new record low for our state,” said Governor Ricketts. “There’s never been a better time to find a job in Nebraska. With tens of thousands of openings, Nebraskans and people across the country have a chance to find the opportunity of their dreams here in the Good Life.”
Nebraska’s Preliminary Employment Statistics for August 2021
- Unemployment Rate: 2.2%
- #1 in the nation
- Lowest rate on record
- Labor Force Participation: 68.4%
- #3 in nation (behind North and South Dakota)
- Employment-to-Population Ratio: 66.9%
- Manufacturing Employment: 101,300
- Highest total since August 2008