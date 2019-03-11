Nebraska Unemployment Rate Remains Unchanged

Nebraska’s jobless rate remains at 2.8% for the 6th month in a row.
The Nebraska Labor Department said in a news release Monday that the preliminary January rate is down a tenth of a point from the January 2018 rate of 2.9 percent.
The January Nebraska rate also was well below the national preliminary January figure of 4 percent – a tenth-of-a-point increase from December.
Here are preliminary area labor market unemployment rates for January:
– Beatrice: 3.6
– Columbus: 2.9
– Fremont: 3.0
– Grand Island: 4.5
– Hastings: 3.4
– Kearney: 2.5
– Lexington: 3.1
– Lincoln: 2.7
– Norfolk: 2.8
– North Platte: 3.4
– Omaha: 3.1
– Red Willow: 2.7
– Scottsbluff: 3.7