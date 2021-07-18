Nebraska unemployment rate remains among nation’s best
LINCOLN, Neb. (Jul. 18, 2021 – KFOR) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate remained virtually unchanged in June, only one month after Nebraska recorded the second-best unemployment rate in the nation.
The Nebraska Department of Labor reported a statewide, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.5% in June, compared to 2.6% in May. In May, Nebraska trailed only New Hampshire for the nation’s best unemployment rate, whose unemployment rate was reported at 2.5%.
The rate is substantially lower than the state’s 6.6% unemployment rate in June 2020, in the heat of the coronavirus pandemic.
In Lincoln, the unemployment rate held steady, with an unemployment rate of 2.5% in the month of June. The Omaha area’s unemployment rate increased to 3.2% in June, from 2.7% the prior month, and the Grand Island area’s rate rose to 2.8% in June, up from 2.4% in May.