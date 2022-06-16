Nebraska Traffic Deaths Higher Than in Previous Years
Lincoln, NE (June 16, 2022) — During the month of May 2022, eighteen people were killed in traffic
crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
¨ The 18 fatalities occurred in 17 fatal crashes.
¨ Six of the twelve vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, three were using seatbelts, and
three had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
¨ Twelve of the fatalities were in rural locations*.
¨ There were zero fatalities on the interstate, sixteen on other highways, and two on local roads.
¨ Three of the fatalities were pedestrians.
¨ Three of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
For the Daily Count, visit this website:
https://dot.nebraska.gov/media/3340/tollcompare.pdf
COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS
|JANUARY – MAY
|FATALITIES
|FATAL CRASHES
|% CHANGE v. 2022
(FATALITIES)
|2022
|103
|90
|
|2021
|77
|63
|-25.0
|2020
|73
|70
|-29.0
|2019
|87
|75
|-16.0
|2018
|89
|77
|-14.0
|2018-2021 Avg.
|82
|71
|-20.0
- There were 15 fatalities in May of 2021.
- Only 26 of the 84 vehicle occupants killed during 2022 were using seatbelts.
* The Federal Highway Administration definition for urban is an area with a population of 5,000 or more.