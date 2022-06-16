      Weather Alert

Nebraska Traffic Deaths Higher Than in Previous Years

Jun 16, 2022 @ 2:05pm

Lincoln, NE (June 16, 2022) — During the month of May 2022, eighteen people were killed in traffic

crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

¨       The 18 fatalities occurred in 17 fatal crashes.

¨       Six of the twelve vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, three were using seatbelts, and
three had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.

¨       Twelve of the fatalities were in rural locations*.

¨       There were zero fatalities on the interstate, sixteen on other highways, and two on local roads.

¨       Three of the fatalities were pedestrians.

¨       Three of the fatalities were motorcyclists.

 

For the Daily Count, visit this website:

https://dot.nebraska.gov/media/3340/tollcompare.pdf

 

          COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS

JANUARY – MAY FATALITIES FATAL CRASHES % CHANGE v. 2022

(FATALITIES)
2022 103 90  
2021 77 63 -25.0
2020 73 70 -29.0
2019 87 75 -16.0
2018 89 77 -14.0
2018-2021 Avg. 82 71 -20.0

 

  • There were 15 fatalities in May of 2021.
  • Only 26 of the 84 vehicle occupants killed during 2022 were using seatbelts.

* The Federal Highway Administration definition for urban is an area with a population of 5,000 or more.

Blaze Events
Static X NEW SHOW DATE
9 months ago
Steve Vai
9 months ago
In Flames
3 days ago
BLAZE ARMY SALUTE
3 months ago
The Struts
2 weeks ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On