Nebraska Traffic Death Numbers Rising

December 19, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) — During the month of November 2022, nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The 19 fatalities occurred in 19 fatal crashes.

Eight of the fifteen vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, four were using a seatbelt, and three had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.

Twelve of the fatalities were in rural locations*.

One of the fatalities was on the interstate, twelve on other highways, and six on local roads.

One of the fatalities was a motorcyclist.

Three of the fatalities were pedestrians.

Icy roads was a contributing factor in one of the fatality crashes.

For the daily count, visit this website: dot.nebraska.gov/media/3340/tollcompare.pdf

COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS

JANUARY – NOVEMBER FATALITIES FATAL CRASHES % CHANGE v. 2022 (FATALITIES) 2022 240 210 2021 203 176 -15.0 2020 222 210 -8.0 2019 227 197 -5.0 2018 213 186 -11.0 2018-2021 Avg. 216 192 -10.0

There were 15 fatalities in November of 2021.

Only 58 of the 187 vehicle occupants killed during 2022 were using seatbelts.

(* The Federal Highway Administration definition for urban is an area with a population of 5,000 or more.)