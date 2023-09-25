Nebraska To Receive Federal Funding For Railroad Projects

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 25)–Ahead of a scheduled visit to Grand Island on Monday by U.S. Dept. of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, federal agencies have announced that Nebraska will receive over $15 million for railroad projects across the state.

In a news release early Monday morning to KFOR News, the Biden-Harris Administration, and more specifically the Federal Railroad Administration of the U.S. Department of Transportation, says $15.22 million will go towards the Cornhusker Railroad Regional Connectivity Project. The funding is part of the Infrastructure Law, which invested more than $1.4 billion into 70 rail improvement projects in 35 states and Washington, D.C.

Buttigieg will start his Grand Island visit with a tour of a rail facility where he will meet with rail workers.