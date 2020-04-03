Nebraska to Receive $61 Million in Transit Funding Through CARES Act
The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced Friday that Nebraska will receive $61 million in federal funding for urban, rural, and tribal transit programs through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Nebraska will receive $61 million, which comes from $25 billion in total federal funding provided through the CARES Act for transit programs. It will be provided at a 100 percent federal share, with no local match required, and will be available to support operating, capital and other expenses incurred beginning January 20, 2020. Operating expenses are eligible for all urban, rural and tribal recipients and includes costs to maintain transit services as well as to pay for administrative leave for transit personnel due to reduced operations during the emergency are eligible.
Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Commerce Committee and the chairman of the Subcommittee on Transportation and Safety, released the following statement after the announcement:
“Public transit has seen ridership decline significantly in recent weeks due to the outbreak of coronavirus. This funding will help ensure that Nebraska’s public transit providers can keep workers on and remain economically viable during this difficult time,” said Senator Fischer.