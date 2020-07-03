Nebraska Texting Ban Laws While Driving
Heading into the 4th of July weekend, AAA put together an overview of Nebraska road laws concerning texting.
This year, four states advanced legislation to strengthen distracted driving laws including Idaho, Indiana, Virginia and South Dakota. The South Dakota law, which became effective July 1, carries a $100 fine. It makes texting while driving a primary offense for adult drivers.
Texting laws banning all drivers from messaging have been passed in 48 states. It is a primary enforced law in all but two states – Ohio and Nebraska. Although legislation to change Nebraska’s texting law from secondary enforcement to primary enforcement has been introduced several times, it has failed to advance out of the Transportation Committee.
Laws banning the use of handheld wireless communication devices now exist in 25 states and the District of Columbia.
