Nebraska Teen Found Dead at an Arizona State Park

PHOENIX–(KTVK June 22)–The body of a Nebraska teen was found smoldering in what has been described as a make-shift bonfire in a remote desert of an Arizona state park northeast of Phoenix.

According to Phoenix TV station KTVK, that body has been identified as that of 18-year-old Parker League, a recent graduate of Gretna High School. Authorities describe League’s death as malicious but would not elaborate any further.

What led to League’s death is under investigation.